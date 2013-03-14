Google Reader Fans, Despair Not! Digg Working On Reader

Google Reader fans can stop crying. Although to the RSS reader is shutting on July 1, an alternative is coming soon. Social news site Digg announced today on its blog that it plans to build a reader in the second half of the year, and it's moving the project to the top of its priority list.

"We've heard people say that RSS is a thing of the past, and perhaps in its current incarnation it is, but as daily (hourly) users of Google Reader, we're convinced that it's a product worth saving," the blog reads. Digg aims to build a reader that makes the Internet a more approachable place, which coincides with the site's general goal.

The blog says it's starting on the Reader today, and that it hopes to rebuild Google Reader's popular features but advance them to fit with the modern digital age. Hoping to make a reader that people will actually want to use, Digg is asking readers for their input on what they'd like to see in a reader.

Digg also made it clear that just because it's embarking on a new project doesn't mean the site is going away. To submit your input and get updates on the Digg reader's progress, you can submit your email address on the Reader site.