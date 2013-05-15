New Google Maps Features Reportedly Leak Ahead of I/O

Just as Google is gearing up to kick off its I/O developer’s conference later today, its revamped Maps app has reportedly leaked online. The sign-up page for what could be the new Google Maps briefly appeared online Tuesday night, providing a glimpse at what we might see during Google’s keynote.

The purported welcome page, which was spotted by Droid-Life, suggests that the new version of the app will be more customizable. Google makes mention of a “tailored map for every search,” hinting that Google may build more location-based and social features into its navigation app.

“So whatever you’re trying to find or wherever you’re trying to go, you’ll always have a map highlighting the things that matter most,” the page read.

Google may also outfit its overhauled Maps with a smarter search box, which would integrate various types of information, such as destinations, ratings, reviews and indoor maps, into your search. Based on this refreshed Google Maps landing page, it seems like we can expect the same app but packed with much more information and tighter integration across services. Google Earth will reportedly be built into Google Maps, and users will soon be able to compare multiple modes of transportation in one search when seeking directions. The allegedly leaked page also suggests that Google will improve its flight search engine to encompass more airlines and overall information.

This is just one of the many improvements we’re expecting to hear about at I/O later today. Persistent rumors have also suggested that Google will launch its own paid streaming music service and a new messenger platform in addition to new hardware in its Nexus line.

