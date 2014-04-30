Google Releases Docs and Sheets Apps for iOS

If you rely heavily on Google Drive to get your work done, there's good news for you. Google today launched Docs and Sheets apps for iPhones and iPads that let you create, edit and collaborate on your documents without using a browser.

While a Google Drive iOS app has been around for awhile, its function was limited to just uploading, sharing and downloading files to and from your phone. Those who wanted to do more had to use Google's browser-based web apps to edit or create new documents.

In addition to the two apps added to the store today, a Presentations app for editing slideshows is likely to arrive soon, according to 9to5Mac. We see these apps as being particularly useful for those who depend a lot on Google Drive to collaborate with friends and coworkers, enabling them to work more efficiently on the go.

The new apps today take on Apple's iWork and Microsoft's Office titles to offer iOS owners a compelling mobile productivity suite. We liked iWork for its powerful tools such as interactive charts and more comprehensive formatting options relative to Drive and Office, but we're excited to see what Google's apps can bring to the table.