Google Buys Mobile Productivity Company QuickOffice

In a blog post this morning, Google announced that it has acquired QuickOffice, a productivity company whose premiere software suite (of the same name) lets users create, edit and view Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents on mobile devices.

While no financial terms were disclosed in the announcement, the move is largely seen as strategic. If all goes well for the search giant, the buy will fortify Google's position in the mobile space ahead of Microsoft's Windows 8 release, where MS Office -- a centerpiece of the operating system -- is expected to be one of the most compelling reasons for enterprise users to use Windows 8 tablets in the future.

Alan Warren, Engineering Director for Google, stated:

"Today, consumers, businesses and schools use Google Apps to get stuff done from anywhere, with anyone and on any device. Quickoffice has an established track record of enabling seamless interoperability with popular file formats, and we’ll be working on bringing their powerful technology to our Apps product suite. Quickoffice has a strong base of users, and we look forward to supporting them while we work on an even more seamless, intuitive and integrated experience."

This is Google's second buy in two days, the first being social sharing company Meebo.

via Google