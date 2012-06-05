Google Buys Mobile Productivity Company QuickOffice

In a blog post this morning, Google announced that it has acquired QuickOffice, a productivity company whose premiere software suite (of the same name) lets users create, edit and view Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents on mobile devices.
While no financial terms were disclosed in the announcement, the move is largely seen as strategic. If all goes well for the search giant, the buy will fortify Google's position in the mobile space ahead of Microsoft's Windows 8 release, where MS Office -- a centerpiece of the operating system -- is expected to be one of the most compelling reasons for enterprise users to use Windows 8 tablets in the future.
Alan Warren, Engineering Director for Google, stated:
This is Google's second buy in two days, the first being social sharing company Meebo.
