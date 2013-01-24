Google Building Secret, Experimental Wireless Network

What has it got in its pocketses? According to a sharp-eyed wireless engineering consultant, Google has filed an application and proposal with the FCC to build an experimental wireless network in its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Although most details about the network remain sketchy due to security concerns, the filings suggest that the network will be composed of 50 base stations scattered throughout the Google campus, with a range of 500 to 1000 meters outside and a more modest range of 100 to 200 meters indoors.

More intriguingly, the filings suggest that the network will run on LTE, and will support 200 user devices for a two-year period. It remains unclear whether the experimental network is designed to test the wireless infrastructure or the user devices themselves.

According to the filings, the network will run on the 2524-2546 and 2567-2625-MHz frequencies. A wireless industry analyst told the Wall Street Journal that there are few devices currently available that run on that spectrum, although China, Brazil and Japan are currently building wireless networks that will utilize these bands.