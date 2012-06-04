Gigabyte X11: The Lightest 11-inch Ultrabook Yet?

While Acer and ASUS have been trying to blur the line between tablets and notebooks at Computex Taipei, Gigabyte has simply tried to perfect the Ultrabook. At just 2.1 pounds, the Gigabyte X11 is certainly one of the lightest notebooks to hit the market, and a Gigabyte spokesperson told us they believe it is the lightest 11.6-inch laptop ever made, easily besting the 2.4-pound MacBook Air 11-inch.

The reason for the X11's light weight is that the chassis is built entirely from carbon fiber. While other systems may have carbon fiber lids or bottoms, the X11 is carbon fiber on the keyboard deck and everywhere, just to keep it light. The carbon fiber lid has an attractive, but rather subtle, diamond pattern, but the rest of the system is raven black. At its thickest point, the X11 is 0.6 inches, but at its thinnest, it's just 0.1 inches. That's about the same as the MacBook Air which tapers from 0.1 inches to 0.7 inches.

Inside, the X11 sports either a 3rd generation Core i5 or Core i7 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 35 watt hour battery. Unfortunately, it's a bit short on ports as it lacks Ethernet and only comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a Mini Display port, an audio jack and a microSD slot. The microSD card slot could be painful for those who like to use their cameras a lot, as they'll have to carry an SD card reader.

The Gigabyte X11's screen is a rather average 1366 x 768 display, which is what you get on the MacBook Air's 11-inch, but not competitive with the 11-inch Acer Aspire S7 or 11-inch ASUS Taichi, both of which offer 1920 x 1080 in the same form factor. However, the X11 is ready today while the ASUS and Acer products won't ship until after Windows 8 launches.

We got to take a brief look at the Gigabyte X11, but didn't get to really put it through its paces. Overall the notebook seemed attractive, but its main feature is its light weight and small profile. With a 3rd Generation Core Series processor in tow, the $999 X11 could provide a really strong alternative to those who like the size of the MacBook Air 11-inch but don't want a Mac.

We look forward to getting a closer look at the Gigabyte X11 in the near future. Until then, check out the video and gallery below.