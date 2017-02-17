Buy Lenovo's Yoga Book, Get Free $100 Amazon Gift Card

The Lenovo Yoga Book is a hybrid from the future. Equal parts tablet, laptop, and paper pad — it replaces the traditional keyboard with a blank surface that doubles as a virtual keyboard. Like most cutting edge laptops, the Yoga Book has seen very few discounts since its launch, that is until now.

Amazon is currently bundling the Lenovo Yoga Book with a generous $100 Amazon gift card.

The Yoga Book's claim to fame is its Halo Keyboard, a touch-sensitive QWERTY keyboard that offers an audible buzz when touched. It takes awhile to get used to, but Lenovo's built-in TouchPal software helps with autocorrect and suggestions.

When the touch surface isn't being used as a keyboard, it can be used to draw and take notes using Lenovo's included Real Pen stylus. The device uses Wacom technology when used in this mode and supports up to 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another cool feature is that you can remove the stylus' tip and use it as a normal ballpoint pen and later digitize your notes.

In terms of hardware, the Android-powered Yoga Book comes with a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 2.4GHz Atom x5-Z8550 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. A stylish watchband hinge allows the Yoga Book to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.

The Yoga Book offers a glimpse of the future of laptop design. If you're an early adopter in search of a secondary device, Amazon's current deal can't be beat.