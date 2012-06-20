Genius' New Ultrathin Bluetooth Keyboard Works With All the Major Tablets

What do you look for in a keyboard made for tablets? Portability? Wireless capabilities? Cross-platform support? Genius has checked all three of those boxes with its new LuxePad 9100, which the company bills as an "Ultra-thin Bluetooth Keyboard for Three-in-one system." And if that's not enough, the keyboard's cover also doubles as a stand for your slate.

While you have to admire the LuxePad 9100's versatility, would you prefer one of these -- which you can pull out and use only as needed -- or a more dedicated, integrated and semi-permanent solution like Apple's Smart Cover or the Microsoft Surface tablet's Touch Cover?

June 20, 2012, Chino, California – Genius today releases an ultra-thin Bluetooth keyboard, LuxePad 9100, that is compatible with iPad as well as Android and Windows tablets. This portable keyboard comes with the protective leather case that can also be used as a stand, turning your tablet into a mobile office and allowing you to quickly and comfortably type wherever you go.

Only 1.75cm thick, the LuxePad 9100 easily slides into a bag or purse alongside your tablet, making it ideal when traveling on trains or planes or just a day in the park. When you need to write documents or type emails simply pull out this ultra-thin keyboard and press the CONNECT button, then you can start writing away on your tablet. When finished, just flip the on/off switch so to conserve battery life.

Typing on the LuxePad 9100 is comfortable thanks to the scissor type key structure. The seven function keys give one-touch access to a variety of iPad, Android, and Windows tablet features such as play, pause, volume up, volume down, and home.

Genius' LuxePad 9100 comes with leather case that not only protects it when you are moving from place to place, but also doubles as an adjustable stand that securely holds your tablet up when in portrait mode.

The LuxePad 9100 is a low power consuming keyboard. However, when it does run out of power you only need to switch the AAA batteries.

Genius' LuxePad 9100 is now available in the USA and Canada for the suggested retail price of $69.99.