Gaming on the Go: New Turtle Beach Headsets Target Mobile Gamers

Turtle Beach is going all in at CES 2013 with the announcement of its new line of gaming headphones. The company is making a push to bring mobile gamers into the fold with a series of multiplatform headsets. The official headset of Major League Gaming since 2011, Turtle Beach's latest line will allow mainstream consumers to get their hands and ears on "tournament-grade" equipment.

The company's latest editions include the $279 XP SEVEN (console gaming), $249 Z SEVEN (PC gaming) and $149 M SEVEN headsets. Following the increasing trend of mulitplatform gaming, each headset features an interchangable cable kit for easy transition across PC, console and mobile. The headsets also feature a removable boom and an in-line microphone. A touch capacitive Audio Control Unit grants players the ability to change game, chat and mic levels on the fly. There's also Turtle Beach's Advanced Sound Editor (ASE) that lets gamers create their personal audio preferences from eight game and chat presets with a possible 64 combinations.

The TM1 audio mixer ($249) has also been announced as a complement to the SEVEN series. The mixer can support up to six players on a channel with tournament-grade audio. The mixers can also support two pairs of teams of three. Turtle Beach is also releasing the PC gaming-focused Ear Force Z Seven, the company's first headset that can be used for gaming, watching movies or listening to music. There's also the Ear Force Z300, which Turtle Beach claims is the only headset capable of answering calls or streaming music while playing a game on a mobile device.

Lastly, the Ear Force PX21 has been refreshed with the new $79.95 Ear Force PX22. Notable improvements include variable Treble and Bass Boost, Dynamic Chat Boost and a 4-pin connector for use with mobile devices. The MLG-licensed headset also delivers amplified stereo sound.

The TM1 mixer is in stores now for players looking to up their game. The XP SEVEN, Z SEVEN and M SEVEN headsets will hit shelves in Q1 of 2013. The Ear Force PX22 will be available in Q2. Pricing and availability information on Ear Force Z SEVEN and Ear Force Z300 has yet to be released.