Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Accessories Hit Amazon Before Release

While you may not be able to buy the Galaxy Note 3 just yet, you can certainly get a head start on ordering accessories for the device. Amazon has posted product pages for two Galaxy Note 3 accessories ahead of the phablet’s Sept. 4 unveil.

The Hyperion Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Extended Battery with a white back cover is currently selling on Amazon for $4.99. But what’s more interesting than the accessory itself is the fact that it promises to fit the Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and international Note 3--hinting that the phone will be available on these carriers upon launch.

The Plain Hydro Gel/ Silicone/ Hybrid Case Cover Skin with Bonus Screen Protector from InventCase is also available on Amazon starting today. The case appears to be a standard sleeve with cutouts for the camera and headphone jack situated on the back and top of the device. It’s available in black, clear, gray and purple color options. The case is currently selling for $5.95 on Amazon, and its description says that its designed for the “New Samsung Galaxy Note 3 released in September 2013.”

The product listings don’t confirm many details about the device itself, but does include the same model number we’ve seen in previous leaks. The Galaxy Note 3 unit that will be available in the US is labeled with the model number SM-N9005, while the international edition sports the similar SM-N900 number.

We were hoping to find more information that would confirm some of the Note 3’s previously rumored specs, but no technical details are listed for either accessory. The InventCase accessory page doesn’t mention the case’s dimensions or the size of the screen protector, and the Hyperion product listing doesn’t reveal the battery’s capacity.

Samsung is expected to unveil its third-generation phablet at its press event on Sept. 4 just ahead of IFA in Berlin. Rumors about the display’s size have spanned between 5.7 and 6.3 inches, although we’re inclined to believe that the 6.3-inch leak actually pertained to Samsung’s massive Galaxy Mega. Other rumors suggest that the Note 3 will run on either a Snapdragon 800 or Exynos 5 processor and will feature a 13-megapixel camera.