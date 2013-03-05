Galaxy Note 10.1 with 4G LTE Hits Verizon March 7th for $599

One of the most powerful and versatile Android tablets just got 4G inside. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 is coming to Verizon Wireless' LTE network March 7th for $599, $30 cheaper than the Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the iPad. For that price you'll get a built-in S Pen and a host of other features you won't find on Apple's tablet.

In addition to being able to take notes on the go with the built-in S Note app, the Note 10.1 offers a multiscreen feature that lets you run two applications side by side. Samsung is targeting business users in other ways. Because the Note 10.1 is SAFE-certified (Samsung for Enterprise), it supports Exchange ActiveSync and 256-bit AES encryption.

When work is done you can kick back with the Smart Remote app on the sofa, which lets this slate control your TV and recommend stuff to watch. The Note 10.1's 1280 x 800-pixel screen isn't nearly as sharp as the iPad's Retina display (2048 x 1536), but its other specs are top-notch, including a 1.4-GHz quad-core CPU, a 5-MP back camera and a 1.9-MP front camera.

Getting 4G LTE access on the Note 10.1 costs $10 per month for Verizon's monthly line access fee, plus a minimum of $30 per month for 4GB of shared data (a bucket of data you can share with your smartphone).

In our review of the Wi-Fi version of the Note 10.1, we appreciated the bundled apps, stylus integration and good audio quality, but we noticed some lag when multitasking. We look forward to seeing how this tablet performs on Verizon's network and especially how well the battery life holds up over 4G LTE.