Gadget Gossip: Microsoft Calls Android ‘A Mess,’ Patent Wars Rage On

As another week goes by, we glance back at the brewing drama and rivalries between tech industry giants Microsoft, Google and more. Read on to see who’s talkin’ smack about who and which unreleased gadgets have leaked out to the Web.

Microsoft Thinks iOS is Boring, and Android is ‘Kind of a Mess’

Microsoft just can’t seem to keep its mouth shut.

A couple of weeks ago, the company slammed Facebook Home for ripping off Windows Phone features, last week it dissed Google’s Play Store and now the Redmond giant is dissing its competitors' mobile operating systems.

“Our unique experience comes from the built-in features,” Terry Myerson, corporate VP of Windows Phone, said at AllThingsD’s Dive Into Mobile conference this week. “With iPhone, I sense that it’s running out of steam. With iOS, [Apple] just added a fifth row of icons. Android is…kind of a mess. Look at Samsung—there’s clearly mutiny going on. The only OEM making money off Android is Samsung.”

Those are some fighting words, coming from a company that’s currently way behind the competition. Statistics released earlier this year show that Google’s Android OS accounted for 52.3 percent of the mobile market, according to comScore. Apple followed in second with 37.8 percent, and Windows Phone 8 fell all the way at the bottom with a measly 3.1 percent.

Microsoft needs to start with the man in the mirror. After all, IDC recently cited Windows 8 as a reason for the worst slump in PC sales in nearly 20 years.

Patent Fail: Google’s Attack on Microsoft Falls Flat

Womp, womp. Better luck next time, Google.

Motorola Mobility attempted to block a patent for Microsoft’s push mail, but the German court isn’t having it. The Motorola patent in question covers “multiple pager status synchronization system and method,” and Google already used it to kill Apple’s push messaging feature in its iCloud syncing service for German users.

Google will have to step it up a notch to tackle Microsoft, however. Germany’s regional Mannheim court suspended the claim over doubts of the patent’s validity, ZDNet reports.

But the drama isn’t over just yet---the claim is only suspended for now, which means it’s likely to be revisited after Germany’s Federal Patent Court settles a separate patent conflict between the two companies.

Will Google shut down Microsoft’s push messaging? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime Microsoft has had no problem running its mouth about Google’s Android OS.

Yahoo: It Would be ‘Crazy’ Not to Make a Google Glass App

Looks like Yahoo may be warming up to its long-time search engine rival. The company not only acknowledged that devices like Google Glass could be the future of mobile, but went so far as to say it would be crazy not to jump on the bandwagon.

“Who knows what’s around the corner with wearable computing?” Yahoo mobile senior director Lee Parry said to VentureBeat this week. “It would be crazy not to be looking at all these new devices and new ideas, from things hitting the market now like Google Glass or things that are just rumors like Apple’s watch.”

So what types of Yahoo apps can we expect to see on Glass? It's tough to say right now, but perhaps we’ll see a Flickr-related app or something similar to the company's redesigned weather app.

Leaks of the Week

Here's your weekly roundup of the most buzzworthy mobile leaks.

The Plastic iPhone

Apple’s low-cost iPhone was allegedly spotted sporting a smooth, glossy white back plate. We have no idea what to expect from the purported budget iPhone (or if it even exists), but rumors suggest it could pack Apple’s A5 processor, 1GB of RAM and a 3.5-inch Retina Display touchscreen.

Image Credit: Tactus

Samsung's Brave New Design

Looks like a makeover could be in the works for Samsung. An allegedly leaked image depicts an unidentified Samsung device with sharper edges and a square body, referred to as its new “design language.”

Image Credit: @evleaks

Nokia Lumia 928 for Verizon

Nokia must be gearing up to launch its Lumia 928 sometime soon, because the leaks just keep coming. This week, the purported 928 was seen yet again outfitted in a sleek, black design.

Image Credit: @evleaks

New iPad Cases

Apple probably isn’t close to revealing its next iPad, but a slew of colorful cases have already surfaced on the web.

Image Credit: Alibaba.com