G Styled: Motorola Atrix 2 & Lapdock 100 - One Step Forward, One Step Back!

Motorola, what is the deal with you guys? Some weeks, you release some really cool things like the Droid RAZR and Droid Bionic, then other weeks you force me to be on the fence about you guys. This week I had a look at the Motorola Atrix 2 and its universal Lapdock 100. While the Motorola Atrix 2 looks better to be than its predecessor, that Lapdock has fallen flat.

Let's start with what you guys did right, the Motorola Atrix 2. While everyone and their momma loved the original Atrix, I thought it was ugly and didn't like the Motoblur UI that was on it either. However the Motorola Atrix 2 had some subtle changes made to it, which made it a much sexier device this time around. It is decently thin, not Droid RAZR thin but respectable. Also its curves are a little more defined than on the original, and curves are always good!

Besides the better styling this time around, the UI is much better also. Whereas I couldn't stand Motoblur before, this time around I was able to enjoy my experience with it. Good job Motorola, good job!

However Motorola I have to question why you would toy with a design that worked when it came to the Lapdock. The original Lapdock that came with the Atrix was thin, chic, and futuristic. So why would you start off with something like that then devolve to the Lapdock 100. Seriously Motorola the Lapdock 100 is ugly! I think it was said best by one of Laptop Magazine's staff; he said it looked like an electric typewriter. You know as in the product that came before computers and laptops, as in a dinosaur man! How do you go from the original sexiness to what this thing is?

The Lapdock 100 has a smaller screen than the original, isn't as thin and, despite an interesting angled look, is generally all around ugly. There is no easy way to sugarcoat it. Bad form Motorola, bad form!

If you are heading to AT&T to pick up something, trust me on this one, get the Atrix 2 and leave that Lapdock 100 in the store. Head to your nearest Best Buy and pick up a Netbook if you really need a mini laptop experience.

Motorola Atrix 2 G Style Rating: Fashion Star

Motorola Lapdock 100 G Style Rating: Fashion Flop