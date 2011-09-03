G Styled: Alienware M18x Is The Gamer's Laptop

As anybody who knows me will tell you, I’m an extreme gamer. So needless to say, when I got to test out the Alienware M18X, I was pretty excited. There's no doubt, this is not a small laptop that can be easily toted around. With a full HD display that measures 18-inches and a chassis that weighs in at 13 pounds, both hands were required to carry this sucker around.

The Alienware M18x sports a smooth and luxurious red case (my favorite color). The keyboard is eye catching when fully lit with various colors in different areas. Above the keys sit the device/media buttons, which are backlit, just like the two vents in the front, so playing in the dark will be no problem. I regularly enjoy great graphics from my Xbox 360 gaming console, but I was extremely impressed with the graphics performance from the M18x. Images were crisp and clear thanks to the dual Nvidia GeForce GPU. You can tell at a glance that this was a machine engineered for the gaming enthusiast.

Now, while this laptop looks amazing, it also comes with the amazingly high price of $5,552.00 (I know, I almost passed out I was so heartbroken when I saw this price). But what do you expect when you get all this and a 4-GHz Intel Core i7, Quad Core Sandy Bridge processor and the 3D-support needed to reign as the king of gaming laptops?

Alienware has done an amazing job with this rig. I have never seen a gaming laptop pack in quite so many as the M18X does. But, despite my love for the power and beauty shown here, the price is just too much for me. I guess I’m going to have to stick with my Xbox 360 when it comes to gaming.

Alienware M18x G Style Rating: A Gamer’s Dream