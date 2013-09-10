Apple iPhone 4S Available For Free Starting Today

With Apple's iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s official, and the iPhone 5 hitting the dusty trail, what will become of the iPhone 4S? Turns out, Apple will continue to offer the handset, which is now the lowest man on the totem pole, for free with a two-year carrier contract. The iPhone 4S, which first made its debut way back in 2011, will also offer many of the features available for the iPhone 5c and 5s, chief among them Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 7.

What you don't get out of the iPhone 4S is the iPhone 5's LTE connectivity or the iPhone 5S' fingerprint reader. Interestingly, Apple will only be offering the iPhone 4S with 8GB of onboard storage. If you're looking for anything more than that, you'll have to step up to the $99 iPhone 5c, which offers 16GB of storage or rely on cloud storage.

The iPhone 4S is also the least aesthetically pleasing of the three handsets, as it's thicker and only available in black and white. The iPhone 5c is available in five colors, while the iPhone 5s is available in three. The 4S also offers the smallest display size of the three iPhones, 3.5 inches versus the iPhone 5c and 5S' 4-inch displays.

Internally, the 4S has the least powerful processor, an A5 processor versus the A6 in the iPhone 5 and the 64-bit A7 chip phone in the 5s. That means the 4S will be the slowest performer of the group. Still, we don't expect the 4S to be obscenely sluggish. Overall, if you're looking for a low-cost way to get into the Apple ecosystem (and what's more low-cost than free?) the iPhone 4S looks like the way to go.