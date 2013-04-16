Foodstagram For a Cause

Food shots are everywhere -- hipsters, grandma's, foodies can't stop sharing every appetizer, dessert and cocktail they ingest. Photos fly to Instagram before taking the first bite. It's annoying to many, particularly when the flash of their smartphone's camera in a restaurant distracts you from enjoying your own meal, but wouldn't it be less infuriating if you knew they were posting a photo to help a good cause? That's the aim of FoodShareFilter.

The Instagram picture-filter was created by DDB Spain to raise money for an El Salvadoran charity. The cost of the $0.99 download from the App store and $1.16 on Google Play gets donated to an agricultural program in El Salvador run by Manos Unidas. Plus, every time a user takes a photo of their food through the app and applies the hashtag "#FoodShareFilter," it adds the message "This picture helps millions of people not to suffer hunger" and shares it on Instagram. That way, you raise awareness while posting photos you would normally.

Manos Unidas promotes development in third-world countries. Although FoodShareFilter is in Spanish, an English version is available. We wonder if this doesn't change the mind of restaurateurs such as David Chang, who recently banned food photography at his New York City joint Momofuku Ko.