Flipboard Finally Hits Android Tablets

Flipboard, the popular social magazine app, has finally come to Android Tablets. Previously, users with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, a Galaxy Tab, a Nexus 10 or other Android tablet were unable to use the app and Kindle Fire, Nook and Nexus 7 users had a scaled up version of the Android phone app. But the latest update in the Google Play store brings a complete redesign that's modified for larger tablet screens.

The biggest change is in page layout and aspect ratios for the variety of different screen sizes. Users can now save more sections as tiles and see larger article excerpts as they browse through their virtual magazines. Flipboard has long been available for the Apple iPad, but this is the first time Android tablet users will get a similar experience.

"With the new devices that Samsung, Amazon and others have brought to market in the recent months, we see the adoption of Android tablets growing quickly," said Eric Alexander, Head of International Development at Flipboard.

This update comes just in time for the holidays, where Android tablets are sure to be a popular gift item. Having a Flipboard experience tailored specifically for larger devices will greatly improve the app's usability and design.