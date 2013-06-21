First Ultrabook Prototype With Built-In Eye Tracking Debuts This Summer

Soon enough, you may be able to read your email or surf the Web by simply looking at your laptop’s screen. Tobii Technology and Synaptics are teaming up to unveil a laptop prototype with built-in eye-tracking technology and gaze interaction software.

This Ultrabook prototype will provide a preview of how Tobii’s eye tracking solution, known as Tobii Gaze, will be implemented in future laptops along with Synaptics ForcePad touchpad. The prototype won’t be available to the general public, but media and industry partners will preview the device throughout the summer and into the fall.

Tobii impressed us with its eye-tracking PC peripheral at this year’s CES, which lets you launch applications, select emails and play games hands-free. More recently, the company has made a push towards gaming with its Rex device, as Tobii demonstrated at this year’s Game Developer’s Conference. With Rex, players can stare at a character to provoke a reaction or use their gaze to lock targets.

Tobii is just one of several vendors focusing on bringing perceptual computing to future laptops and notebooks. Earlier this year Leap Motion announced that its upcoming motion controller will eventually come embedded in HP mobile devices, and Creative Labs’ forthcoming Senz3D camera will make its way to tablets and laptops as well.

MORE: Creative Senz3D Camera Spices Up Skype, Brings 2D Images to Life

The company will launch its Rex Limited Edition eye-detection device for PCs this fall, but right now the developer edition is available for app creators. Tobii is clearly focusing on implementing its technology into devices rather than pushing the Rex as an accessory, considering the company will only ship 5,000 units out to consumers in the fall.