Facebook Rolls Out Mobile Password Reset

Facebook users who access the site on their smartphones will soon be able to stay a little safer while on the move.

Yesterday (Aug. 8), Facebook announced Mobile Password Reset, a feature that will allow users to reset their Facebook password from their smartphone if they get locked out of their account or if they find out someone has illegally accessed their profile.

"If you ever forget your password or get locked out of your account, we want to make it easy to get back on Facebook," Dan Muriello, an engineer on Facebook's integrity team, wrote on a Facebook blog.

The new feature, which Facebook said it will roll out "slowly," provides additional ways for mobile account holders to verify their identity, by entering their email address, phone number, Facebook username, or a friend's name.

To further protect its mobile users, Facebook also announced Mobile Social Reporting, a tool that allows users, in the event someone posts a photo they disapprove of, to communicate directly with the person who posted it. Facebook will add social reporting to all mobile devices in the coming months.