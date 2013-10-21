Facebook Fixes Service Outage That Affected Millions

UPDATE 2: Facebook responded to our queries about the cause of the outtage by saying, "Earlier this morning, while performing some network maintenance, we experienced an issue that prevented some users from posting to Facebook for a brief period of time. We resolved the issue quickly, and we are now back to 100%. We’re sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused."

UPDATE: Facebook has resolved whatever issue was preventing users from posting. Feel free to share what you had for breakfast this morning with hundreds of your nearest and dearest friends.

It's not you, it's them. If you've recently tried updating your Facebook status only to receive the above error message, you're not alone. Monday morning, there appeared to be a global outage for the social network that prevented users from updating status, liking items or posting photos.

As confirmed by Downrightnow.com, Facebook was suffering from a server outage. The company has suffered similar outages in the past and they are not known to last for very long. For some time most users, had to confine their social interactions to Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, Instagram, Google+, Pinterest and other services.

Despite a rough start in the stock market when the company went public in May, Facebook has recently started earning a bit more attention from Wall Street. Last week, Zuckerberg and company's stock hit an all-time high, raising $1.08, or 2.1%, to close Thursday at $52.21. It is not clear how the stock will react as a result of this outage.