European Phone Retailer Accidentally Puts LG Nexus 4 Up for Preorder

If the flood of system dumps, photos, videos and hardware information didn't convince you that the LG Nexus 4 handset is a sure-fire lock to show up at Google's Android event, the latest accidental leak should knock you off the fence. Carphone Warehouse, which bills itself as "Europe's largest independent mobile phone retailer," posted a pre-order page for the phone listing its specifications in entirety.

Unsurprisingly, the page has since been yanked offline, but not before The Verge was able to snag the snapshot above and jot down all the pertinent details.

The page confirms what we've been hearing all along; the LG Nexus 4 sports a strong resemblance to the LG Optimus G, rocking a quad-core Snapdragon S4 processor, a 4.7-inch 1280 x768 display, an NFC chip and an 8-megapixel camera.

There are some key differences, however. The design of the phone itself bears the same rounded edges as Samsung's Galaxy Nexus rather than the harder lines of the Optimus G, while the 8GB of internal storage is half that of its non-Nexus sibling. Most crucially, the LG Nexus 4 runs on Google's new Android 4.2.

The latest and greatest Android build is expected to bring an improved Gmail app, several new security functions, a Play Store widget and a multi-user "Tablet Sharing" mode, but the LG Nexus 4 pre-order page lists another new feature: Gesture Typing, which basically sounds like Swype-esque finger dragging.

Expect everything about the LG Nexus 4, Android 4.2 and more to become clear at Monday's event. We'll be at the event to bring you Google's news as it happens. You shouldn't have to wait long to get an LG Nexus in your own grubby paws: Carphone Warehouse listed an October 30th release date.