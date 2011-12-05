Eee Pad Transformer Prime Now The Android Tablet to Beat

Weighing in at 1.3 pounds, the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime is one of the lightest and slimmest 10-inch tablets on the market, and its brushed-aluminum chassis and glossy black bezel front make it one of the best-looking tablets we’ve tested. More impressively, it holds the distinction of being the first tablet powered by Nvidia’s new quad-core Tegra 3 CPU. These features, as well as its bright IPS screen and impressive keyboard dock, make the Transformer Prime the standout among Android tablets.

Games, streaming video, and internet browsing all performed smoothly on the Transformer Prime. The Tegra 3 CPU turned in staggeringly good scores almost across the board, blowing away the competition in the synthetic benchmarks we ran. The IPS technology and 1200 x 800 resolution give the Transformer Prime an incredibly bright and crisp display as well, and the rear-facing camera shoots video in 1080p, a rarity among tablets. Read our review for complete details about the Transformer Prime’s performance.

Another selling point is the Transformer Prime’s incredibly comfy keyboard dock. Designed with the same attractive brushed-metal surface as the tablet’s chassis, the keyboard dock not only looks fabulous but is a breeze to use. The dock also comes with a number of important features that transform it from a simple accessory to an indispensable tool, including a standard USB port to which you can attach external storage devices or mice.

Overall, the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime has earned its place as the best Android tablet on the market today. See our Eee Pad Transformer Prime review to read all the details of our hands-on with this remarkable tablet.