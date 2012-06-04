DODOcase for iPad 2 and New iPad Teams Up With charity: water

Help developing countries in need and protect your iPad at the same time with DODOcase's special edition charity: water DODOcase. The case, which fits the iPad 2 and the new iPad, is designed to evoke book binding. For each $94.95 purchase, $40 will be donated to charity: water.

Charity: water is a non-profit organization that aims to bring clean, safe drinking water to developing nations. With 800 million in the world lacking access to safe drinking water, this is a huge global problem. So far charity: water has funded 6,185 projects so far and 2,545,000 people have gained access to clean water so far. One current project is working to bring water to the Mai Alekty village in Ethiopia. Every $5,000 raised should give one village the clean H2O it needs.

The DODOcase features a black bookbinding cloth exterior with charity: water's signature yellow on its spine and interior, a foil stamped logo with the Jerry can and the phrase "water changes everything" stamped where the iPad sits. DODOcase also folds back so you can use it as a stand for typing or viewing multimedia, and magnetic inserts activate the tablet's sleep/wake feature just like Apple's Smart Cover. The company is based in San Francisco, where it strives to be eco-friendly by using bamboo as a base for all its hand-made cases.