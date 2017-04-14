Get a 1080p, Core i7 Inspiron 2-in-1 for $599

The Dell Inspiron 13 is a stylish 2-in-1 that can literally bend backwards for you. It features a 360-degree hinge that can be rotated from a traditional laptop position to tent, display, or tablet mode. For a limited time, the Microsoft Store is slashing its price from $899 to $599. That's $57 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same system.

The 3.5-pound laptop packs a good amount of power for a system its size. Under the hood you'll find a 2.5-GHz Core i7-6500U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display offers a 1080p resolution and 10-finger multi-touch support.

Connectivity-wise, you get all the essentials including USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Since this is a Signature Edition model, it comes with no pre-loaded bloatware or third party software, which should help keep your Inspiron 13 running like new for a long time to come.