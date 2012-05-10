CTIA Wireless 2012 Day 3 Wrap-up: Samsung Galaxy SIII, HTC EVO 4G LTE, and More

On our third day at CTIA Wireless 2012, we dug deep into all the new features of the upcoming Galaxy SIII halo phone from Samsung and learned when Sprint will begin to sell a new 4G LTE smartphone. As always, the coverage isn't just about handsets, we also found a new ubiqutous messaging app for Android phones, a snazzy dock that rivals the iPhone in minimalist design, and a future-minded tech that may let you charge your devices by setting them on a coffee table.

Yes, this sequel to the hugely popular Galaxy S II steps things up in the specs department with a bigger and sharper 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display and a swift quad-core Samsung Exynos processor. But Samsung has made sure you can do with more with all that power. The list of unprecedented tools includes clever tricks like picture-in-picture video inside other applications, smart gestures, and a camera that remembers faces and auto-tags them across pictures.

Wilson Electronics introduced their Sleek 4G LTE-V wireless signal booster for use with Verizon’s 4G LTE-enabled devices some time ago. Now the company is expanding its 4G LTE offerings with the Sleek 4G LTE-A for AT&T’s 4G LTE network. the device functions much the same as the Verizon version, which is to say extremely well.

The HTC EVO 4G LTE lands on store shelves May 18, arriving ahead of Sprint's upcoming 4G LTE network. But the good news is that there's still plenty of other features to enjoy. There's a 4.7-inch, 1280×720 Super LCD 2 display,a 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor,and an 8-megapixel camera on the back of the device is a gratifying addition.

This L-shaped charging dock fuses heavy-duty (but lightweight) metal construction with a pleasingly minimalist design. In other words, it’s the best of both worlds.

Tech Industry heavyweights like Samsung and Qualcomm are pushing a new standard that would allow users to charge their devices via a wireless pad, but wouldn’t be forced to place the device directly on the pad. That standard, which has yet to be named, offers manufacturers more freedom when it comes to producing charging pads. Even, for instance, installing the pads unto everyday surfaces like coffee tables.

Sprint has unveiled the first device to combine LTE and WiMax networks, the Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot. Available on May 18, the Tri-Fi Hotspot is just in time for the eventual launch of Sprint’s 4G LTE network, and when it arrives, connect Sprint subscribers to eight devices and last up eight hours on a charge thanks to its 3600mAh battery.

Venerable point-of-sale equipment maker VeriFone officially launched SAIL, its prime mobile payment system for retailers. Just like the popular Square payment system, SAIL's mobile card reader plugs into mobile devices via the 3.5mm headphone socket and lets merchants process card-swiped transactions effortlessly. But can it compete with the established champ Square?

Powow is a one-to-one and group texting app that leverages a smartphone’s native messaging capability, eschewing the typical IP-based construction of other more popular alternatives like Whatsapp and GroupMe. The app's makers say Powow could be as ubiquitous on Android as iMessage is on iOS.

