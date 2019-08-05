How to Use Your Chromebook

Chromebooks are pretty easy to use, especially if you're already familiar with the Chrome browser. Almost all of the Chrome OS programs are extensions for the browser and all of the preferences from your Google account will be transferred to your new notebook as soon as you log in.

But as with any operating system, there are still plenty of tips and tricks for using Chrome OS. Here at Laptop Mag, we put together a list of how-to's to help you learn the intricacies of your new Chromebook. You'll learn the basics, like how to take a screenshot and use Skype, as well as get Android apps on your machine (if it supports them), add Dropbox to your file manager or install Linux.

Check out the table of contents below to make the most of your Chromebook, and be sure to also check out our list of Chrome browser tips. Also, looking to game on your Chromebook? Check out our guide to the best Chromebook games.

Chromebook Tips