CES 2012 Day 2: Hottest New Gear

LAS VEGAS -- Our second day of Consumer Electronics Show 2012 coverage proved very fruitful, as we got to poke, prod, review, test and play with all sorts of tech, including hot new laptops from the likes of HP and Samsung, amazing new smartphones such as the Droid Razr Maxx and HTC Titan II and fascinating tablets such as the dual-screen Sony Tablet P. Check out what we uncovered in the slides below.
HP Envy 14 Spectre Laptop Hands-On
An Ultrabook that breaks the mold, HP’s new Envy 14 Spectre sports a head-turning glass design at this year’s CES.
Microsoft's Last CES Keynote
Steve Ballmer officially kicked off the Consumer Electronics Show 2012 with the keynote speech, which will be the company's last appearance at the even.
Samsung Series 9 (2012) Laptop Tested
Find out how well this MacBook Air competitor held up on our benchmark tests.
Sony Bloggie Live Camcorder Reviewed
Sony's new pocket camcorder, the Bloggie Live, utilizes a Wi-Fi connection to instantly upload your videos and livestream them via Qik.
Hands-On Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga Laptop/Tablet
Watch as the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga backflips from a laptop into a Windows 8 tablet.
World's Thinnest Smartphone
At just 0.26 inches thick, Huawei claims the P1 S is the thinnest smartphone in the world (the Droid RAZR, by comparison, is 0.3 inches at its thinnest).
Vizio Enters Laptop Market
Vizio introduced three laptops; a 15.6-inch full size notebook, and two ultra-thin lightweight machines that measure in at 14 and 15-inches, which look very much like the Apple MacBook Air or one of that system’s many competitors, but they also manage to distinguish themselves in design as well.
Sony Xperia S Android Smartphone First Hands-On
The Sony Xperia S Android 2.3 smartphone is one of the most elegantly designed phones we’ve seen.
Pantech Element Waterproof Tablet Gets Splashed
The 8-inch Pantech Element is the world’s first waterproof tablet, capable of being submerged in up to one-meter of water for up to 30 minutes and come out working.
Hands-On Both Screens of Sony Tablet P
We got some alone time to play with the dual-screen Android Sony Tablet P, which, when closed, resembles a ladies' clutch.
Samsung Series 5 Ultra Hands-On
The Series 5 Ultra doesn't offer the same premium features as Samsung Series 9 ultraportable, but you do get high-quality aluminum designs, Core i5 power and bright 300-nit displays with a nice matte (glare-free) finish.
Longest Lasting Android Smartphone
The 4G LTE Motorola Droid Maxx for Verizon Wireless will boast nearly twice the battery life of previous generations of Droid smartphones.
FXI Cotton Candy USB PC In Action
We tested the FXI Cotton Candy USB stick computer running Ubuntu and Android Ice Cream Sandwich.
Hands-On Nokia Lumia 900
We got up-close-and-personal with the Nokia Lumia 900 Windows Smartphone, which will run on AT&T's 4G LTE network when it debuts later this year.
ASUS Eee PC Netbooks Live
ASUS unveiled two new netbooks, the Eee PC Flare 1025C and Eee PC X101CH, proving the category may not yet be dead.
Hands-On HTC Titan II
Our hands-on time with the HTC Titan II for AT&T gave us a look at the first Windows Phone to include a 16-megapixel camera.
Samsung Galaxy Note Comes to AT&T
Now that the Samsung Galaxy Note is officially AT&T bound, we went pen-on with this 5.3-inch tablet.
Hands-On the Best Android Slider Keyboard
Our hands-on time with the Motorola Droid 4 revealed the best slider keyboard ever.