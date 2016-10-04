Candle Smells Like the New MacBook You're Waiting For

You may have to wait until the end of October for new MacBooks, but your home can smell like one far sooner. Apple-dedicated accessory company Twelve South is selling a candle that gives you that fresh-out-of-the-box Mac scent. At $24, it's far cheaper than whatever Apple will be announcing soon.

Twelve South's product notes say that the soy wax candle has hints of mint, peach, basil, lavender, mandarin and sage and that it should burn from 45-55 hours.

The candle is already out of stock (clearly someone thinks this is a great idea), but you can sign up for notifications so you can buy it when it's available again.

Once you get your candle, the big question is where to put it. Should your bathroom smell like a MacBook Pro? Would your kitchen be a perfect spot for the next Apple Store? Maybe you'll want the smell of fresh electronics in intricate packaging to liven things up in the bedroom. We don't judge.

