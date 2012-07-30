Buick to Include IntelliLink Connectivity System in all 2013 Vehicles

General Motors' Buick brand is getting a lot smarter. The General announced today that all new 2013 Buick models will come with the company's IntelliLink in-car connectivity system as standard equipment. That's a rather big deal considering most automakers charge extra for similar systems.

In addition to rolling out IntelliLink across its product line, Buick says the system will also receive a series of updates for the 2013 model year. IntelliLink is made up of a 7 or 8-inch touchscreen and allows users to stream music from Pandora or Stitcher through their smartphones via USB or Bluetooth.

Other IntelliLink features include the ability to make and receive phone calls over the system, listen to music and get traffic and weather updates via SiriusXM radio and import media from a USB thumb drive.

The latest version of IntelliLink includes improvements to the system's hands-free voice controls, a new Quick Info icon, which allows users to access the system's most popular features, and a Transfer to Private function, which lets users take phone calls off of the car's speakerphone and continue their conversations through their handsets or Bluetooth headsets.

To help familiarize users with the IntelliLink system, Buick has also unveiled its Customer and Relationship Service (CARS) Infotainment Customer Support Team. The service, which is based in Austin, Texas, will allow customer service representatives to provide IntelliLink users with one-on-one support and instructions on how to use the system's various features.

Including IntelliLink in all of its new vehicles makes sense for a company like Buick, which is trying to reinvent its image from that of a brand for folks in their late 60's to one geared towards younger, tech-savvy car buyers.