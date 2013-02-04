BLU Products Intros New Tegra 3 Smartphones with Attractive Unlocked Prices

Do you hate commitment but want a big screen Android 4.0 smartphone with a fast Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor? You'll want to take a look at three new smartphones debuting from BLU Products today: two phones with 4.5-inch displays, the Quattro 4.5 and the Quattro 4.5 HD, along with a phablet with 5.7-inch display, the Quattro 5.7 HD. All of them will be shipped running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, but BLU promises to upgrade them to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, though there's no definitive date set yet.

Perhaps the coolest thing about this trio is that BLU plans to sell all of them unlocked and ready for GSM and 21Mbps HSPA+ in the U.S., without the astronomical price tags that are typical of devices that aren't carrier subsidized. At $349.99, the Quattro 4.5 HD is the priciest of the group. All three phones will work on T-Mobile and AT&T's networks.

Quattro 4.5

This phone is the most affordable of the group. In addition to the quad-core Tegra 3 processor, it features as 4.5-inch qHD display, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot expandable to 32GB, a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and 1080p video recording. It'll set you back $249.99 when it becomes available in the first week of February.

Quattro 4.5 HD

The Quattro 4.5 HD upgrades to an Advanced Super View 326 ppi HD curved display protected by Gorilla Glass, an 8-megapixel camera with a wide f/2.4 aperture lens and 1080p video recording. On the inside the Quattro 4.5 HD packs 16GB of internal memory and 1GB of RAM. It will also be available in the first week of February for $349.99.

Quattro 5.7 HD

This phablet features a 5.7-inch, 1280 x 720 HD display and an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p video recording capability. It has 4GB of internal storage coupled with a microSD card slot for memory expansion and 1GB of RAM. The Quattro 5.7 HD will be available at the end of March for $299.99.

