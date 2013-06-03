BLU Amour Blings Out Your Smartphone

For the trendsetter who's not content with carrying around the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S4 like a lot of the rest of the population, there's a new smartphone on the market that offers a luxury edge. The BLU Amour is a pearly-white smartphone with some unique design features that was introduced today at the JCK Las Vegas Show.

The BLU Amour features a quilted back cover, curved edges and an ergonomically-designed diamond simulant made from Swarovski Zirconia. Basically, the home button is replaced by a bejeweled diamond replica. The smartphone isn't just for show, though: It packs a 4-inch high-res IPS display, a 5-MP camera with LED and a VGA front-facing camera, and is powered by a 1-GHz dual-core MediaTek MT6577 Cortex A9 processor. The Amour runs the outdated Android 4.0 operating system, but BLU does offer an additional SIM Card slot.

Those interested in getting their hands on this luxurious phone can buy it today unlocked for $159 on Amazon for any mobile network operator. We haven't seen the BLU Amour in person, but we'd love to put this phone through our rigorous tests to see if it's just as robust under the hood as it is beautiful.