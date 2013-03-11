BlackBerry Z10 Coming to AT&T March 22, Presales March 12

It's been more than a month since we first laid eyes on BlackBerry's Z10 smartphone and U.S. customers still haven't been able to get their hands on one. But that'll change soon, as AT&T has announced that it will begin selling the smartphone on March 22 with presales starting March 12. As expected, the Z10 will cost $199 with a two-year contract.

With the announcement, AT&T becomes the first U.S. carrier to offer the Z10 to the general public. Rumors are also swirling that the device may be available on March 27 for T-Mobile, but the carrier has yet to make that official. There's also still no word of a release date from Verizon, and Sprint looks like it may only carry the keyboard-equipped BlackBerry Q10.

The BlackBerry Z10 has been available to consumers in Europe and Canada for quite some time. During the product's unveiling, BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins mentioned that the U.S. would be one of the last major markets to get the phone due to the Big Four carriers' testing requirements.

We haven't heard much about the Z10's success overseas, but according to Reuters, Thorsten Heins said he was "encouraged" by the phone's sales. The company isn't releasing any data yet, as it's holding off until has its 4th-quarter results are made available on March 28.

via: CrackBerry, AT&T