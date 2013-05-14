BlackBerry Announces Budget-Friendly BlackBerry Q5

ORLANDO -- BlackBerry is kicking off its BlackBerry Live event with the debut of its newest handset, the BlackBerry Q5. The third of the company’s BlackBerry 10-powered devices and the second to sport a QWERTY keyboard, the Q5 is a budget-friendly answer to the similarly equipped Q10. The device will be available in black, pink, red and white.

The Q5 is meant for release in emerging markets and will be made available through international carrier partners later this year. BlackBerry hasn't released exact specs for the Q5, but it has said that the phone will launch with BB10. That means users will be able to access such features as Active Frames multitasking, the Time Shift camera mode and instant search capabilities.

BlackBerry says the handset will launch in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America in July. Delivering a budget-friendly smartphone in the aforementioned regions is imperative for BlackBerry's continued survival. Emerging markets such as Brazil, South Africa and India have thriving BlackBerry user bases, but the Z10 and Q10 were far too expensive for many consumers in those regions.

Stay tuned for our full hands-on with the Q5.