Blackberry A10 Photo Leaks Reportedly Show 5-inch AMOLED Display

What you're looking at just might Blackberry's next big phone -- literally -- the A10. Leaked through Vietnamese site Tinhte, these images reaffirm rumors that the Blackberry A10 will come equipped with a 5-inch, AMOLED display and, as a result, will be much larger than the Z10 that launched earlier this year. According to Tinhte, the company formerly known as RIM has packed the A10 with a 1.7-GHz, dual-core Qualcomm MSM8960 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage along with an 8-MP camera with LED flash and a 2-MP shooter up front. Is that all? Of course not.

Tinhte, which is said to have a good track record with Blackberry and other leaks, reports that the phone will come with the microUSB and micro HDMI of its predecessor as well as NFC capability and a 2800 mAh battery. If the unit that this Vietnamese leaker has is what will we'll see on shelves, then Blackberry managed to pack all this inside a 0.37-inch frame. That would make it slightly thicker than the 0.35-inch-thin Z10, matching the HTC One but not even close the Samsung Galaxy S4's 0.25 inches.

Slated to land later this year, the A10 will be an incredibly important for release for Blackberry, especially considering Nokia's sales of Lumia phones alone are beating all of Blackberry's sales combined. Nokia isn't doing so hot itself, but seems to be on the way out of its rut and hopes to maintain that upward momentum with some truly unique hardware in its 41-MP camera on the Lumia 1020. Based on this leak, the A10 doesn't seem to have much of an edge on the competition. So, for Blackberry's sake, here's to hoping the latest Blackberry operating system (version 10.2) is something sensational. Head to Tinhte (with a translator) for a full hands-on.

via Business Insider