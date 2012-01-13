Best Tablets of CES 2012

Tablets will climb to new heights in 2012, and that includes up to 20 hours of battery life with Lenovo's latest IdeaPad S2 10. Then there's exciting lows, as in the low price of Asus' upcomng quad-core tablet for just $249. At CES we also got our hands on a new Galaxy Tab with a dazzling 7.7-inch AMOLED screen. And don't forget the OLPC Xo3, a tablet for emerging markets that can be powered with a solar panel cover or hand crank.

Project Fiona

Forget Infinity Blade. How about Assassin’s Creed? A tablet built just for gamers, Razer’s Project Fiona packs in high-end graphics and an Intel Core processor into a 10-inch device. With two controllers on either side, it’s a bit bulky, but worth the tradeoff for truly mobile gaming.

Asus Eee Pad MeMO 370t

Serious horsepower for less than $300, the 7-inch Asus Eee Pad MeMO 370T will feature a 1.2-GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 processor running Android Ice Cream Sandwich, pen input, a 5-MP rear camera, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life when playing video. Not bad for $249.

Acer Iconia A700

Not only is it the first tablet to feature a 1080p display, but the Acer Iconia A700 has excellent viewing angles, and manages to stay fairly thin, too. This Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich deice will also be powered by the latest Nvidia Tegra 3 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7

This 7.7-inch tablet has a 1280 x 800 Super AMOLED display and 4G LTE connectivity through Verizon Wireless. At 0.31 inches thick and 12 ounces, it’s still very svelte, and also boasts a built-in IR transmitter and Peel’s unique universal remote control app.

Lenovo IdeaPad S2 10

The marathoner of tablets, the IdeaPad S2 10 promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the attached keyboard dock. This 10-inch tablet is powered by a 1.5-GHz dual-core Qualcomm 8x60A/8960 processor, and weighs just 1.1 pounds. Pricing might start at $399 for the tablet and $549 with the dock when it goes on sale in Q2 2012.

Pantech Element

Designed to survive, well, the elements, this tablet can withstand being submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. The Element has an 8-inch display, and features a 1.5-GHz processor, 16GB of internal memory, and a 5-MP camera. It will be offered through AT&T, and will be able to ride on that carrier’s 4G LTE network. It will hit the shelves on Jan 22 for $299 with a two-year contract.

OLPC XO 3.0

One Laptop Per Child may have to change its name. The organization’s latest creation the XO 3.0, is an 8-inch tablet powered by Marvell’s 1-GHz Armada PXA618 processor. The 1024 x 768 screen comes in two configurations, traditional LCD or Pixel Qi sunlight readable. Like OLPC’s laptops, the XO 3.0 runs the organization’s Sugar UI on top of a Linux base. The tablet will also come with a hand crank and a solar panel, to recharge the device away from any power source.

