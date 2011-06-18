Best Tablet News Apps

Just because you've gone all-digital with your news reading habits doesn't mean you don't care about layout, design, and an engaging reading experience, especially if you’re consuming the news on a tablet. News apps that add some visual pizazz to the mundane task of reading news posts can get you excited about reading. And those that pull in content not just from RSS feeds but also links shared on social networks are even more engaging.

Flipboard

Platform: iPad

Free

The makers of Flipboard weren't the first to add a well-designed interface to the typically boring realm of newsfeed delivery, but its app is now the one to beat. Building on the idea that your friends are the best news curators, Flipboard not only presents the links shared on social networks, but also the content behind it. Read Full Flipboard Review

Pulse

Platforms: Android, iOS

Free

More than a month before Flipboard hit the iPad, there was another well-designed news reading app that had everyone (including Steve Jobs) excited. Pulse and Flipboard share a similar idea: to present news items from the web and social networks in a visually appealing format. But Pulse tacks more toward the traditional news reader interface model, which has benefits and drawbacks.

Taptu

Platforms: Android, iOS

Free

Taptu turns the traditional RSS reader on its head by placing a heavy emphasis on social networking. In addition to providing easy access to your favorite web content, this app lets you add your Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter feeds so you're always in the know. Taptu's interface is simple to use, if a bit cluttered, and the app's offline capabilities will appeal to those who spend time reading while disconnected. But can it stand up to the popular Pulse and the fantastic Flipboard?

Zite

Free

Platform: iPad

Zite comes off as Flipboard's alternate-universe twin. Both iPad apps attempt to impose a magazine-like experience over the web news format. But while Flipboard started from the idea that your social network friends are the best curators of what you need to read, the people behind Zite believe your personal preferences are better suited for that job. Is it better? Read on.

