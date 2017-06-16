Best MacBook Decals and Skins

A fun, inexpensive, and easily reversible way to show your personality and interests is to decorate your laptop with skins or decals. But some decal designers have taken things a step further for MacBooks by incorporating the iconic glowing apple on the lid into their designs. Sometimes they use the fruit itself, and other times they cover it partially and use the light to give their designs a glow. Either way, these decals use the apple in their art, giving you a whole new way to express yourself.

Doctor Who TARDIS

Any Doctor Who fan will recognize this little building immediately as the TARDIS, a British police call box that The Doctor uses to explore the universe. This decal incorporates the apple by using its glow to light the TARDIS’ windows. Fly your geek flag high with this iconic silhouette! The TARDIS decal is available in black for the Macbook Air 11-inch and 13-inch, and the Macbook Pro 15-inch and 17-inch, and custom colors and sizes are available upon request.

Cats Playing

If you have cats, you know they’ll play with anything. The main cat in this four-piece decal set is playfully patting the apple’s bite mark – or perhaps he’s responsible for that bite? Three other three cats are waiting their turns patiently. This decal fits 13.3-inch, 15.4-inch, and 17-inch MacBooks, and comes in black.

Snow White’s Apple

The apple plays a huge part in the story of Snow White, the beautiful princess with the evil, jealous stepmother, so it’s fitting that the apple is the centerpiece of this beautiful, high gloss color decal. It has a special anti-scratch coating, and fits 11-inch, 12-inch, and 13-inch MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros.

Batman

I’m not sure which iteration of The Batman this is (I can’t tell if his Batsuit has nipples or not), but he’s an imposing figure. The Batman is designed so that the glowing apple lights up the bat on the front of his suit. This glossy decal is available in­­ four colors: black, white, blue, and pink, and can be ordered to fit any size of MacBooks and other Apple products.

The House from ‘Up’

When you think of the movie ‘Up’ you probably think of the old man’s house floating through the air, being held aloft by a very large bunch of colorful balloons. This ‘Up’ decal turns the glowing apple into just one Apple balloon in a colorful bunch, all holding up the little black house. The house has window cutouts, and the balloons are pink, orange, blue, and red. The decal is available for many different MacBook sizes.

Ribcage Apple Heart

Do you wear your heart on your sleeve? How about on your laptop? This detailed Ribcage decal shows the spine, ribcage, sternum, and clavicle, and is placed to highlight the glowing apple where your heart is. It is available in 13 different colors, for many different sizes of MacBooks.

Fruit Lineup

This one is obvious, yet charming. The Apple apple is, after all, a fruit. This four-part matte decal places the apple in the middle of a row of fruit, including a cherry, pear, banana, and pineapple. Of course, only the apple glows. This set is available in 13 different colors, and can be sized for many different versions of MacBook.

Newton’s Apple

I’m a little mad for not thinking this one up myself. While a falling apple did play a big part in Newton’s understanding of gravity, apparently it didn’t actually fall on his head. But I choose to picture it that way, because otherwise we wouldn’t have this decal! It has a matte finish, is available in 13 colors, and is made for many different sizes of MacBook.

Harry Potter

This decal proves that if you put the right glasses and scarf on anything, it will look like Harry Potter. Even an apple can look like the boy wizard from the famous books. In addition to the glasses and scarf, Harry Apple is carrying a wand (according to the Q&A section, it appears to be the ‘Elders’ wand). This decal is available to fit 11-inch, 12-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch MacBooks, in glossy black. It’s also available in glossy white, but I don’t think it would look anywhere near as good!

Rafiki in ‘The Lion King’

You know the scene: the animals gather to pay tribute as Rafiki holds the tiny Simba up for all to see, as his proud father Mufasa sits behind them. Suddenly, the sun breaks through the clouds and shines on the tiny lion cub, who glows. Only in this decal version, you see the monkey Rafiki standing on a rock, holding up a glowing apple! It is available in many glossy and matte versions, as well as many sizes: MacBook Air 11-inch and 13-inch, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and MacBook Pro Retina 12-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch.

The Giving Tree

Raise your hand if ‘The Giving Tree’ was your favorite book as a child. Keep your hand up if you realized as an adult that the tree was way too selfless, and the boy was a selfish jerk. And keep your hand up if you don’t care, and still love the book! This clever decal shows the tree giving the boy an apple, and is available in custom colors for MacBook sizes 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch.

Pixar Lamp

Only the artists at Pixar could make a desk lamp into an adorable character. I don’t know if this decal is showing Luxo Sr. or Luxo Jr.—the two lamps that appear in the Pixar short ‘Luxo Jr.’—but it’s totally brought to life by careful placement around the glowing apple, which here acts as a light bulb. It’s available in black for 11-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch MacBooks.

New York City Skyline

Whether you want to think of the glowing apple as the sun or the moon, it hovers over this detailed decal of the New York City Skyline, including the recognizable silhouettes of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings, and the Statue of Liberty. This black decal can fit a 13-inch, 15-inch, or 17-inch MacBook.

Michael Jackson

This decal makes great use of the stem on the glowing apple by having The King of Pop touch it with his fingertip, evoking the famous scene by Michelangelo on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel where God touches Adam’s finger with his own. This black decal is available for 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Airs, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Retro 8-Bit Green Master Chief from ‘Halo’

This little decal with the big gun is the Green Master Chief character from the video game series ‘Halo,’ but drawn as a retro 8-bit cartoon. He’s holding his gun in such a way that it looks like it just shot a small chunk out of the glowing apple! This is a multi-colored decal that will fit on any size MacBook.

Darth Vader Head

The Dark Lord isn’t quite so dark with a glowing apple behind his mask. While Darth Vader wasn’t known for his sparkling conversation, this decal could certainly start one. It depicts Darth Vader’s helmet, with glowing eyes and other details. This black decals fits 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks.

