Best Buy Pulls HP Chromebook 11 from Stores

UPDATE: HP and Google have responded with the following statement:

"Google and HP are pausing sales of the HP Chromebook 11 after receiving a small number of user reports that some chargers included with the device have been damaged due to overheating during use. We are working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to identify the appropriate corrective action, and will provide additional information and instructions as soon as we can.

In the meantime, customers who have purchased an HP Chromebook 11 should not use the original charger provided with the product. In the interim they may continue using their HP Chromebook 11 with any other Underwriters Laboratories-listed micro-USB charger, for example one provided with a tablet or smartphone. We apologize for the inconvenience."

After a short time on shelves, the HP Chromebook 11 is suddenly unavailable everywhere. According to The Verge, Best Buy has ordered employees to pull the $279 notebook from its stores, and various online retailers are no longer listing the product as in-stock.

There's no clear reason for the Chromebook's sudden disappearance. The Verge reports that Best Buy urgently asked workers to "stop selling the HP Chromebook effective immediately" and bring the notebooks to a "secure location in the warehouse." The notebook is no longer available on Best Buy's website, listed as out of stock on Google Play, and is completely missing from Amazon and HP's Web store.

The HP Chromebook 11 was first unveiled last month. We gave the Google laptop three out of five stars in our review, praising its colorful screen and lightweight design. However, we had some issues with the notebook's short battery life, excessive heat and sluggish app load times. We have to ask ourselves if any of these could be a hardware reason for a recall.

via The Verge