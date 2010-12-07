5 Best Budget HD Monitors

If you’re serious about multitasking, you need both a monitor and your notebook on your desk. These days a good, thin, and stylish HD display doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, and each of these screens will let you watch high-def video or check your Twitter feed in one window while you triage e-mail or surf the web in another. But, which one is right for your home office? We tested five monitors ranging in size from 21.5 to 24 inches to help you find the best canvas for work and play.

Acer S243HL

This 24-inch monitor offers lots of display for your dollar and a super-thin profile. Read The Review

Pros Excellent picture quality and color depth Wide viewing angles Easy to switch between display modes Generous warranty Cons Lighter colors wash out Display doesn't feel as sturdy as others No DVI port

ASUS ML228H 22-Inch Monitor

This stylish 22-inch monitor delivers a fantastic picture and wide viewing angles for less than $200. Read The Review

Pros Excellent picture quality and color depth Wide viewing angles Crisp fonts and images Comes with DVI-to-HDMI cable Cons No built-in speaker Lacks DVI port

Dell ST2420L

This 24-inch HD monitor offers fairly good performance for a reasonable price. Read The Review

Pros Good color depth Wide viewing angles with antiglare coating Robust adjustment and optimization options Cons Connectors difficult to access Small fonts aren't very crisp Sound bar costs extra

Samsung SyncMaster B2330HD

Samsung's versatile 23-inch combo HD monitor and HDTV smokes the competition. Read The Review

Pros Integrated TV tuner Excellent color depth Wide viewing angles Robust adjustment and optimization options Multiple monitor and TV/media inputs Streams media from USB drives Cons Doesn't come with HDMI cable

ViewSonic VX2250wm-LED 21-inch Monitor

This budget monitor delivers full HD resolution for a very low price. Read The Review