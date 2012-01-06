Behringer Unveils Eurosound Line of Wireless Speakers

Just in time for CES, Behringer, professional audio and music equipment maker, has announced its Eurosound line of audio products. Targeting consumers searching for the right combination of sound quality, design, and value, the Eurosound line covers home and mobile audio solutions as well as content creation.

“We are thrilled to bring our more than twenty years of experience, passion and knowledge of quality concert sound to the every-day music enthusiast,” said Gregg Stein, VP Mass Marketing. “We carefully crafted the product line stemming from our professional audio and technology roots with a style and design and that simply makes sense for the international consumer electronics market.”

For mobile music lovers, there's the MiniBlue, a USB-rechargeable Bluetooth speaker. Small enough to fit in the palm of someone's hand, the ultraportable speaker can stream music from Bluetooth-capable devices and play FM stations. Consumers working in more hazardous situations might want to check out Tuff Tunes, the weather-resistant radio. The rechargeable AM/FM radio is waterproof and housed in a heavy-duty roll cage, making it perfect for construction projects or a pool party.

Those searching for a mobile PA system need look no further than the Backyard Blaster from Behringer's Live Sound line. Equipped with an iPod dock and handy handle, the Blaster can be used as either a party speaker or as a PA system during a business presentation.

Home solutions include the Soundscape Air, an iPod-exclusive multi-room wireless sound system. There's also the Eclipse XT wireless soundbar and subwoofer set. Musicians-in-training might want to check out Behringer's Sound Creation line for the Teachlite 54 digital keyboard that teaches how to play piano and the iSCREAM microphone that promises to deliver the "studio magic" of a professional recording studio.