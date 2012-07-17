Barnes and Noble Offers Free Books to Try New Nook for Web Service

Barnes & Noble's new Nook for Web service, announced today, allows readers to instantly sample Nook e-books from any PC or Mac Web browser. That means no download or Nook account sign-in required, and soft of imitates the flipping through pages in a book store that you may miss as an e-book reader. To get readers excited about trying this new cloud service, the e-book seller is offering up six highly popular books for Free.

From today until July 26, the following titles will be available for free: "Sex and The City" by Candice Bushnell, "The Vow" by Kim Carpentar, "Map of Bones" by James Rollins, "Brave" by Tennant Redbank, "The Boxcar Children Summer Special" by Gertrude Chandler Warner and "Perfect Island Getaways" by Patricia Schultz.

Nook for Web is compatible with all PC and Mac Web browsers, including Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox and Safari. The company plans to announce support for Internet-enabled tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices this Fall. To try the service for yourself, go to www.nook.com/NookforWeb.

We opened "Map of Bones" on our PC in a new windows of our Chrome browser. After a a couple of chapters we reached the end of the available sample and were brought to a sign-in for our Nook account when we clicked on End Of Sample. Or you can sign in to your account at any time and purchase the book you're started reading by clicking the title in the button at the top right.

From within the book-like layout you can track page numbers, choose between eight fonts and font sizes as well as a single or double-page layout. And, of course, you can rate, review and share thoughts on books via email, Facebook or Twitter.