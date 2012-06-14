Australian Electronics Dealer Starts Charging 'Internet Explorer 7 Tax'

Do you use an older version of Internet Explorer? If so, be aware that a sizeable minority of the Internet thinks you're behind the times. Microsoft itself has a site dedicated solely to watching IE6 die, and even that's not good enough for one Australian electronics dealer, who is putting your money where its mouth is and slapping IE7 users with additional charges at checkout time.

Effective immediately, Kogan will add a 6.8 percent surcharge -- "that's 0.1% for each month IE7 has been on the market" -- to any user who attempts to purchase an item while using IE7. That's a fairly hefty tax! Fortunately, Aussies will be able to bypass the fee by simply downloading a more current browser and returning to the site IE-free. A prominent pop-up warns IE7 users of both Kogan's tax and the workaround.

Kogan initiated the IE7 tax because it discovered its Web team was spending a disproportionate amount of time trying to get the site to render correctly in the older browser. (It's probably a bit of a marketing ploy, too. If so, it worked!) Incompatibility with current standards is also the reason why Microsoft wants the world to switch away from IE6.

What's your preferred Web browser?

Via The Verge. Image credit: Kogan.com