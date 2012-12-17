Audyssey Launches AMP Headphone App, Teams with Songza

Audyssey, makers of the Audyssey Lower East Side Dock Air speaker is going mobile. The company has recently launched the iPhone and iPad-exclusive Audyssey Media Player (AMP) app. The app uses the company's AMP technology to calibrate audio for your specific set of headphones or earbuds.

The $.99 app has settings for 200 of the top selling headphones listed in its database including Monster, Beats by Dr.Dre, Bose and V-Moda. Users simply choose the make and model of their headphones or earbuds to access a profile specific to their headphones. According to TechCrunch, the AMP technology actually mixes the music using studio recording levels delivering optimal sound. It also accounts for tonal balance based on volume.

The app also adds an equalizer to user's iTunes playlist to make on-the-fly adjustments to lows and highs. In addition to iTunes, AMP can also be used with Songza, a music streaming service that creates playlists based on day, time, mood and activity. Although there's been a glut of smartphones and tablets with special audio technology that purport to enhance sound quality, we're eager to put Audyssey's Media Player to the test.