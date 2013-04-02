AT&T and Sprint Announce HTC One Preorders, Samsung Battle Begins

Those waiting to get their hands on HTC's beautiful Android flagship phone won't have to wait much longer. On April 4th AT&T will start accepting preorders for the HTC One, which will go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S4. Sprint will start preorders beginning on April 5th.

The 32GB version of the One will cost $199 with a two-year contract from both carriers, while the 64GB version (an AT&T exclusive) costs $299. In our HTC One Review, the device earned 4 out of 5 stars, thanks to its sleek aluminum design, sharp 4.7-inch, 1080p display and powerful speakers. You can also use this phone as a remote for your TV.

The HTC One takes a unique approach to the Android interface with BlinkFeed, which streams news and social updates right to your home screen. The UltraPixel camera is pretty different, too, as HTC opted for a larger sensor in order to let in 300 percent more light.

While the HTC One has faced delays, it will nevertheless beat the Galaxy S4 to market. AT&T will accept preorders for Samsung's next big thing April 16th for $249. To say there's a lot riding on the One's success would be an understatement. HTC CEO Peter Chou reportedly said that he would step down if the device does not prove to be a success.

via PR NewsWire