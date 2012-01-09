Hands-on: Asus Transformer Prime TF700T, New Zenbook Ultrabooks with Improved Touchpads

LAS VEGAS -- ASUS pulled back the curtains on a number of updates to a few of its core products. One is the ASUS Transformer Prime TF700T. The upscaled version of last year's Transformer Prime TF201 has all the slim, quad-core Tegra 3 goodness of the previous model, but adds a 1920 x 1200p display and support for 1080p playback.

The tablet's rear has undergone a redesign. The majority of the back panel is done in aluminum leaving a thick strip of plastic lining the top. The new look has more to do with function than aesthetics, however, as ASUS claims the new look will improve Wi-Fi and GPS performance. The front-facing camera received a bump from 1.2 to 2 megapixels. The biggest change is that the updated Prime will ship with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich out of the box.

The Zenbook has also gotten a makeover. While none of the specs have changed, ASUS has released two new color schemes based on customer requests. The gorgeous 13-inch UX31 is now available in Rose Gold and Hot Pink. The biggest update, though, is the touchpad. The original Zenbook featured a Sentelic-powered touchpad that presented a number of difficulties, including stuttering and unexplainable jumpiness. The new models will feature Elan touchpads with updated drivers that ASUS claims will improve resume and standby times.

The 32GB Transformer Prime TF700T is set to hit stores during the second quarter of the year, retailing at $599. The 64GB version will be priced at $699. No word on pricing or availability on the new Zenbook, but stay tuned for more coverage. In the meantime, check out our gallery below.