ASUS Shows Off Windows 8-Powered Vivo Tab and Vivo Tab RT Tablets

Today at IFA Berlin, ASUS unveiled, updated and renamed versions of the ASUS Tablet 810 and Tablet 600 Windows 8 slates it first announced at Computex Taipei in June. Now dubbed the ASUS Vivo Tab and Vivo Tab RT respectively, the two tablets offer a host of appealing features, including keyboard docks, scratch-proof Corning Fit Glass screens and SonicMaster audio technology.

Vivo Tab: Windows 8 with a Stylus

Powered by an Intel Atom processor, the Vivo Tab's stand-out feature is its 11.6-inch display which supports 10-point multitouch and comes with a stylus and a Wacom digitizer that supports 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity. Although the display is a pedestrian 1366 x 768-pixel resolution, it features Super IPS+ technology that should provide superior viewing angles and even the possibility of outdoor visibility.

The 0.34-inch thick, 1.48-pound Vivo Tab's other key features include an 8-MP rear camera with LED flash, a 2-MP front camera for video chats and an NFC-sensor that should enable the tablet to sync with other NFC devices such as smartphones. Considering that it runs full Windows 8, the slate offers a very modest 2GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The Vivo Tab's keyboard dock sports a trackpad, dual USB ports and a battery that will allow the slate to last even longer on a charge. There's no word yet on estimated battery life, however.

Vivo Tab RT: Tegra 3 Power and Portability

Powered by Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 processor, the Vivo Tab RT runs Windows 8 RT, a special version of Windows 8 that's designed for ARM-based devices. At just 1.14 pounds and 0.32 inches thick, this 10.1-inch slate is even lighter than its Atom-powered sibling.

Like the Vivo Tab, the Vivo Tab RT's 1366 x 768 display uses Super IPS+ technology for superior brightness and viewing angles. However, the Vivo Tab RT's screen does not feature a Wacom digitizer or a stylus.

Also like its sibling, the Vivo Tab RT has 8-MP and 2-MP cameras, SonicMaster audio and an NFC sensor. Its keyboard dock also has a trackpad and a built-in battery, but only has one USB port.

We look forward to getting a closer look at both devices soon, so stay tuned.