ASUS Reveals World's First Desktop / Tablet Combo, The Transformer AiO

At the ASUS pre-Computex event today, Chairman Jonney Shih, revealed the ASUS Transformer AiO, an 18.4" All-in-One desktop device with a detachable screen that turns into a tablet for portability needs; all while running a dual operating system that makes this device work best for you at that moment. Choose Windows 8 for moments when you are working from home and Android when you are doing casual internet browsing and playing solitaire on the couch.

The 10-point multi-touch LED-backlit display easily pops out from its base station so that one can start and continue his work anywhere in the house. Since the base station contains the Windows 8 PC and the screen contains the Android computer, users who want to use Windows 8 while in tablet mode must do so via a remote desktop function that connects wirelessly to the base.

Whether everyday users want to switch back and forth between Android and Windows OSes on the same device remains an open question the market will decide. However, we're excited about the possibilities here, particularly the fact that, when detached, you have a whopping 18.4-inch tablet, likely the largest slate on the market.

No word yet on pricing or exact specs for the ASUS Transformer AiO, so stay tuned.