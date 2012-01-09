ASUS Reveals Four Netbooks, Offers New TouchPad for UX Series UltraBooks

LAS VEGAS - If the onslaught of UltraBooks and tablets were supposed to mark the end of the netbook form factor, nobody told ASUS. This morning the company announced four new netbooks including the Eee PC Flare 1025C, the Eee PC Flare 1025CE, the Eee PC 1225B, and the Eee PC X101CH.

Click through for details about each system.

The $299 10.1-inch Eee PC Flare 1025C (pictured above) is geared toward entertainment users, and light productivity. The netbook features a 1.6-GHz dual-core Intel Atom N2600, up to 2GB of RAM, and a 320GB hard drive. Measuring 10.3 x 7.0 x 0.81 inches and weighing in at 2.7 pounds, the Flare 1025C features Intel's UMA graphics and built-in Altec Lansing speakers. ASUS says the system's 6-cell battery gives users more than 10 hours of battery life and can run in standby mode for up to two weeks. The 1025C is available in City Grey, Gentleman Blue, Lipstick Red, Paris Pink, ad Tuxedo Black.

ASUS has also announced its 10.1-inch Eee PC X101CH. This $269 notebook features the same 1.6-GHz dual-core Intel Atom N2600 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 320GB hard drive as the 1025C, but the X101CH replaces the 1025C's 6-cell battery with a smaller 3-cell battery. And while the smaller battery size means users won't get the same kind of battery life as the 1025C, the reduced mass means the X101CH is slightly lighter: 2.3 pounds versus the 1025C's 2.7 pounds.

Users looking for a bit more power from their netbook can opt for ASUS's 10-inch Eee PC Flare 1025CE. At $319, the 10.1-inch 1025CE includes a 1.86-Ghz dual-core Intel Atom N2800 processor, upwards of 2GB of RAM, and a 320GB hard drive. Like the 1025C, the 1025CE also includes Intel's UMA graphics chip and built-in Altec Lansing speakers. As with the 1025C, the 1025CE also weighs in at 2.7 pounds and measures 10.3 x 7.0 x 0.81 inches. Available colors include Addicting Pink, Mysterious Blue, and Plucky Purple, all in a metallic finish.

In need of a little more screen space? ASUS's $399 12-inch Eee PC 1225B includes a 1.6-GHz dual-core AMD E-450 processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and a 320GB hard drive. The 1225B's larger screen size means a larger foot print and increased weight. The device measures 11.65 x 7.9 x 0.91 inches and weighs 3.1 pounds. You can get the 1225B in Black, White, or Red.

In addition to debuting the new netbooks, ASUS also announced that it was making some changes to its UX line of UltraBooks, specifically to the device's touchpad. In our review of the ZenBook UX31, we pointed out that the device's Sentelic-powered touchpad was anything but responsive. And despite releasing a firmware update, ASUS was still unable to get the touchpad to function properly.

To remedy the problem, ASUS is now shipping its UX21 series notebooks with Elan Touchpads. The company has also updated the device's drivers to improve its resume and standby times. ASUS is now also offering the UX series in two new colors, Rose Gold and Hot Pink. Be sure to check out more on these releases and more throughout our time here at CES.