ASUS Memo Pad FHD 10 Tablet Sports Dual-Core Atom CPU

TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- Its Computex press conference hadn't even started yet, but ASUS was making news in the hall way outside, showing off the Memo Pad FHD 10, a 1920 x 1200-pixel Android 4.2.2 tablet that sports a dual-core 1.6-GHz Atom Z2560 processor. We had a chance to go hands-on briefly with this slick slate and were impressed with its bright, sharp screen and attractive design.

Weighing in at a reasonable 1.3 pounds, the .37-inch thick ASUS Memo Pad FHD 10 felt extremely light in our hands. We particularly appreciated its soft-touch textured raven black back,which was a pleasure to grip. Aside from the luxurious back surface, the Memo Pad FHD 10 has few visual flairs, with a plain black bezel and plainer sides.

Instead, the 10-inch slate lets its brilliant 1920 x 1200 full IPS screen do the talking. Colors in the sky-blue desktop wallpaper really popped during our brief viewing and app icons looked crisp.

ASUS applies a very light skin to Android 4.2.2., changing the look of the navigation buttons ever-so-slightly and adding a more functional notification drawer with more settings options. The device on display had several useful ASUS apps pre-loaded, including ASUS To-Do List, Parental Lock, App Locker and Dictionary.

In addition to its dual-core Intel Atom Z2560 processor, the ASUS Memo Pad FHD includes 2GB of RAM, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0 and 10-point touch support. ASUS claims that it will last up to 10 hours on a charge.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but we do know that the ASUS Memo Pad FHD 10 will come in 32GB and 64GB capacities. We look forward to learning more about this tablet as it gets closer to launch.