Apple's Q2 2012 Earnings: $39.2 Billion in Revenue

Apple just released its Q1 2012 earnings report, and the numbers are astonishing as usual. The company moved over 35 million iPhones and almost 12 million iPads.

Here's the rundown on yet another huge Apple quarter: iPhone sales were up 88 percent from Q1 2011 to 35.1 million, while iPad sales were up 151 percent to 11.8 million. These helped drive Apple to $39.2 billion in revenue and 11.6 billion in profits. Meanwhile, Mac sales were up only slightly (7 percent, with 4 million units sold) and iPod sales dropped (1 percent to 7.7 million in sales).

“We’re thrilled with sales of over 35 million iPhones and almost 12 million iPads in the March quarter,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement today. “The new iPad is off to a great start, and across the year you’re going to see a lot more of the kind of innovation that only Apple can deliver.”

It's worth noting that these numbers are actually down from Apple's record-breaking first quarter. A blowout by any measure, Apple sold 37 million iPhones and 15.43 million iPads during this period–probably because it covered the all-important holiday season and the time that the iPhone 4S first became available for purchase.

Still, these second quarter numbers are consistent with analysts' predictions. Given that they double their equivalents in the corresponding quarter of 2011 (and more than double them, if you're looking at the iPad), this can be seen as Apple's second biggest quarter ever.

